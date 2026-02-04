Projected Lineup: Feb. 4 at Dallas

The St. Louis Blues will play their final game before the Olympic break on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas (8:30 p.m., TNT, HBO Max, 101 ESPN).

The Blues will be looking to go into the break on a good note after a disappointing loss on Monday in Nashville.

“We’ve got to come back with a really good effort, so we head into the break feeling really good about ourselves,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “We do think for the majority of our last 12 games, we’ve been competing hard. We’ve got to add the execution part and be able to close out games.

Montgomery said he had not fully decided on his lineup for Wednesday’s game, saying it’s possible you could see 11 forwards and seven defenseman, but also saying it’s possible you see the usual 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal, and Nathan Walker will be back in the lineup.

Check back during warmups for line combinations and defense pairings.