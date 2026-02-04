Projected Lineup: Feb. 4 at Dallas

binnington_projected_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will play their final game before the Olympic break on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas (8:30 p.m., TNT, HBO Max, 101 ESPN).

The Blues will be looking to go into the break on a good note after a disappointing loss on Monday in Nashville.

“We’ve got to come back with a really good effort, so we head into the break feeling really good about ourselves,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “We do think for the majority of our last 12 games, we’ve been competing hard. We’ve got to add the execution part and be able to close out games.

Montgomery said he had not fully decided on his lineup for Wednesday’s game, saying it’s possible you could see 11 forwards and seven defenseman, but also saying it’s possible you see the usual 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal, and Nathan Walker will be back in the lineup.

Check back during warmups for line combinations and defense pairings.

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Stars

News Feed

Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

Preview: Blues at Stars

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure

Suter activated from injured reserve

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

Barkin' for the Blues Night returns Jan. 31

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

Stenberg assigned to Springfield

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues