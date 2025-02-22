Projected Lineup: Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg

It’s been two weeks since the St. Louis Blues last played due to the League-wide break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but that ends Saturday as the club gets back to work with a very difficult test against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets. (6 p.m., First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, Victory+, 101 ESPN).

“(We need) the mental preparation to start on time, and then you’ve got to expect the team to get better every shift,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of what he’ll be looking for coming off the long hiatus. “More importantly (get better) every period. You’ve got to get to your game as quick as possible, that’s the most important thing.”

With Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko traveling back from Boston and absent from the team's practice on Friday — combined with an optional morning skate on Saturday — we aren’t quite sure what the lines will look like for Saturday’s matchup with Winnipeg.

For now, we do know that Joel Hofer will get the start in goal as Montgomery wants to give Binnington a break after he played all four games for Team Canada en route to winning the 4 Nations Face-Off title.

“It was an emotional tournament,” Montgomery said. “He won the tournament on Thursday night, you travel the next day. There’s a lot — it’s not physical, it’s mental. And Hofer has been really good for us.”

The full projected lineup will be available during pregame warm-ups and will be updated here.