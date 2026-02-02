Projected Lineup: Feb. 2 at Nashville

neighbours_projected

Jake Neighbours (upper-body injury) is will return to the lineup Monday as the Blues begin a two-game road trip in Nashville (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Neighbours was a game-time decision Saturday against Columbus but did not play. He was back on the ice Monday for the morning skate at Bridgestone Arena, and Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery declared him good to go.

Neighbours will replace Robby Fabbri in the lineup. Other lineup changes include Mathieu Joseph returning on the fourth line in place of Nathan Walker.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Jonatan Berggren - Pius Suter - Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

