Projected Lineup: Dec. 21 at Florida

hofer_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said he’s seeking some better chemistry, so he’s making some changes to the forward lines for Thursday’s matchup with the Florida Panthers (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Bannister is expected to keep the first line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou in tact, but changes are coming to the remaining three lines based on Wednesday’s team practice in Florida.

“There are areas as a group that we need to get better in,” Bannister said. “I need to find some chemistry, whether it’s the first line, second line, third line or fourth line - until I find that chemistry, we’ll continue to make changes. I made changes during (Tuesday’s) game to find some chemistry, and that didn’t work, so I made (more) changes today. Hopefully that will work for us in the game.”

With Hugh McGing assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, a roster spot has opened up for Sammy Blais, who will re-enter the lineup on the fourth line. Jake Neighbours was shifted up to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen, and Brandon Saad moved to the third line with Kevin Hayes and Alexey Toropchenko.

Defense pairs are not expected to change, although Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Preview: Blues at Panthers

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Preview: Blues at Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie
Ottawa Senators St. Louis Blues game recap December 14

Blues defeat Senators in 1st game under Bannister, end 4-game skid
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut

Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut
Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties

Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties
Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues game recap December 12

Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Blues recall McGing from Springfield
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid
Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Cade gets to be Blues intern for a day

Cade works as Blues intern for a day