Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are aiming to get back in the win column after losing their third straight game on Saturday night in Chicago. A late shorthanded goal from Oskar Sundqvist prevented a shutout, but the Blues' offensive struggles continued for a 3-1 final score.

"I feel we just pick and choose when we want to turn up the intensity meter in hockey games," said a frustrated Brayden Schenn after the game. "You're not going to win like that in this league, it doesn't matter who you're playing."

The last two losses - to Columbus and Chicago, respectively - saw the Blues outshoot their opponents by a combined 82-46, scoring three goals in total and allowing eight.

The Blues, who are facing just their first three-game skid of the season, have a chance to get some wins back under their belt when they come back to Enterprise Center this week for their longest stretch so far this season. 6 of the Blues' next eight games will be at Enterprise Center, where their .636 home point percentage ranks them No. 12 in the NHL.

The three-game homestand starts on Tuesday with Hockey Fights Cancer Night against several familiar faces with the Detroit Red Wings, and it continues on Thursday against Ottawa and finishes Saturday against Dallas.

The Blues host the Red Wings with a season record of 13-13-1, worth 27 points and sixth in the Central Division.