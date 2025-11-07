Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Preview
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

🕒When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

Fresh off a road win in Buffalo, the St. Louis Blues are back on home ice and ready to ride that momentum into a four-game homestand. The stretch begins against the Seattle Kraken, as the Blues look to keep building consistency and stack up key points in front of their home crowd. With confidence brewing and a chance to climb in the standings, it’s the perfect time for the Blues to make Enterprise Center their stronghold.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 5-8-2
  • Power Play: 22.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.73 / 3.87
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.4 / 26.2
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 49.9
SEATTLE KRAKEN
  • Record: 6-3-4
  • PP: 20.0 percent
  • PK: 70.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.62 / 2.92
  • Shots for / against per game: 24.4 / 28.1
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 44.9

STL@SEA: Parayko scores a beauty in return

THE OPPONENT

The Seattle Kraken embark on the 2025-26 season with a renewed sense of purpose and a focus on turning their steady progress into sustained success. Under new head coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken aim to build on their trademark structure while adding a sharper offensive edge. Matty Beniers continues to anchor the forward group as one of the franchise’s young cornerstones, supported by a balanced mix of veteran scorers and emerging talent that bolsters their depth throughout the lineup. In goal, Joey Daccord has stepped into the starter’s role with confidence, giving Seattle reliable play between the pipes.

The Blues open their three-game season series with Seattle looking to extend a six-game point streak against the Kraken (5-0-1). St. Louis went 2-0-1 last year and has dominated the matchup since Seattle joined the league, boasting a 9-2-1 record and three straight home wins. The Blues have scored at least three goals in five straight meetings while killing off eight consecutive Kraken power plays. Jordan Kyrou led all scorers in last year’s series with three goals and four points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8 vs. SEA, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets
Feb. 26 vs. SEA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Mar. 4 at SEA, 9 p.m. CT

STL@BUF: Joseph scores SHG against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Mathieu Joseph has been a spark plug for the Blues early this season, bringing speed, energy, and a knack for making big plays at key moments. The forward enters tonight’s matchup with two goals and four assists — including a shorthanded tally Thursday in Buffalo, the second straight game the Blues scored while down a man. Joseph’s relentless forecheck and ability to create offense in all situations have really made him a difference-maker for the Blues.

SEATTLE KRAKEN

A veteran presence and consistent offensive threat, Jordan Eberle remains a key piece of Seattle’s attack. At 35, the right winger continues to produce at an impressive pace, tallying 10 points (5g, 5a) through his first 13 games this season. Eberle’s experience and hockey IQ make him a steadying force for the Kraken, particularly in tight games and on the power play.

BLUE NOTES

  • With his next appearance, Jordan Binnington will pass Mike Liut for the most games played by a goaltender in franchise history with 348.
  • Justin Faulk recorded his fifth assist of the season and added his third goal on Thursday at Buffalo for his 89th career multi-point game.
  • Nick Bjugstad has two goals in his last four games and four points in his last seven games (3g, 1a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 11 - Blues vs. Flames | Tickets
  • Nov. 14 - Blues vs. Flyers | Tickets
  • Nov. 15 - Blues vs. VGK | Tickets

Related Content

News Feed

Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues

Lucic joins Springfield on professional tryout

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

Greaves helps Blue Jackets defeat Blues for 4th win in row

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Dvorsky recalled from Springfield

Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

Neighbours placed on injured reserve with leg injury

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals