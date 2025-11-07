Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

THE OPPONENT

The Seattle Kraken embark on the 2025-26 season with a renewed sense of purpose and a focus on turning their steady progress into sustained success. Under new head coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken aim to build on their trademark structure while adding a sharper offensive edge. Matty Beniers continues to anchor the forward group as one of the franchise’s young cornerstones, supported by a balanced mix of veteran scorers and emerging talent that bolsters their depth throughout the lineup. In goal, Joey Daccord has stepped into the starter’s role with confidence, giving Seattle reliable play between the pipes.

The Blues open their three-game season series with Seattle looking to extend a six-game point streak against the Kraken (5-0-1). St. Louis went 2-0-1 last year and has dominated the matchup since Seattle joined the league, boasting a 9-2-1 record and three straight home wins. The Blues have scored at least three goals in five straight meetings while killing off eight consecutive Kraken power plays. Jordan Kyrou led all scorers in last year’s series with three goals and four points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8 vs. SEA, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 26 vs. SEA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Mar. 4 at SEA, 9 p.m. CT