Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (26-26-6) are coming off a 3-1 comeback victory over the No. 1 Western Conference Wild Card seed, the Colorado Avalanche, on Sunday.

In their last three games, the Blues have earned five points of a possible six. Following the game, goaltender Jordan Binnington stated how proud he is of the team for turning the page after the NHL's two-week break.

“We came out and we got two big points, three big points on the weekend, and our team played phenomenal, I think,” Binnington said. “It’s a great start for us coming out of break, and it’s fun to have the lead, win the game at home and have the crowd into it.”

All three of the Blues' tallies came in the second period, with goals from Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Dylan Holloway. Robert Thomas stretched his point streak to six games, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists) after recording an assist on Parayko’s goal.

The Blues will look to finish their three-game homestand strong on Tuesday when they take on the Seattle Kraken for the second time this season.

KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken (25-30-4) will wrap up their three-game road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday. On this trip, the Kraken have posted a 1-1-0 record, most recently suffering a 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

In the month of February, the Kraken have capitalized late in the game, scoring eight of their 12 regulation goals in the third period.

The Blues and Kraken last met on Oct. 8 to kick off the NHL season, with the Blues securing the 3-2 road victory.

Seattle’s assistant captain Yanni Gourde will be out on Tuesday after he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in late January. He is expected to be sidelined for five-to-seven weeks. In 35 games this season, he has earned 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

The Kraken sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 54 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Defenseman Justin Faulk recorded two points (two assists) in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Avalanche. The assistant captain recorded an average of 22:24 minutes on ice since returning from break. This season, Faulk has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists). In his 956-game career, he has earned 447 points (128 goals, 319 assists).

KRAKEN Forward Shane Wright scored the lone goal in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Wright’s goal extended his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). In 56 games this season, the 21-year-old has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) and a +5 plus/minus rating.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have won four straight games against Seattle after going 3-0-0 against the Kraken in 2023-24.
  • The Blues defense has combined for 30 goals this season, which ranks sixth in the NHL (1. Columbus, 38). They have accounted for 19.1 percent of the Blues' goals this season, which is the fourth-highest percentage in the NHL (1. Columbus, 20.5 percent).
  • Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced on Sunday vs. Colorado to earn his 16th win of the season. Binnington is 3-0-1 in his last four starts (since Feb. 2), with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
  • Mathieu Joseph's next game will be the 400th of his NHL career.

