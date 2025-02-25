Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (26-26-6) are coming off a 3-1 comeback victory over the No. 1 Western Conference Wild Card seed, the Colorado Avalanche, on Sunday.

In their last three games, the Blues have earned five points of a possible six. Following the game, goaltender Jordan Binnington stated how proud he is of the team for turning the page after the NHL's two-week break.

“We came out and we got two big points, three big points on the weekend, and our team played phenomenal, I think,” Binnington said. “It’s a great start for us coming out of break, and it’s fun to have the lead, win the game at home and have the crowd into it.”

All three of the Blues' tallies came in the second period, with goals from Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Dylan Holloway. Robert Thomas stretched his point streak to six games, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists) after recording an assist on Parayko’s goal.

The Blues will look to finish their three-game homestand strong on Tuesday when they take on the Seattle Kraken for the second time this season.

KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken (25-30-4) will wrap up their three-game road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday. On this trip, the Kraken have posted a 1-1-0 record, most recently suffering a 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

In the month of February, the Kraken have capitalized late in the game, scoring eight of their 12 regulation goals in the third period.

The Blues and Kraken last met on Oct. 8 to kick off the NHL season, with the Blues securing the 3-2 road victory.

Seattle’s assistant captain Yanni Gourde will be out on Tuesday after he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in late January. He is expected to be sidelined for five-to-seven weeks. In 35 games this season, he has earned 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

The Kraken sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 54 points.