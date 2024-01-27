Preview: Blues vs. Kings

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have played some of their best hockey of the season this week, winning three close games on the road over Pacific Division teams - including two teams neck-and-neck with the Blues in the Wild Card standings.

The road trip began in Calgary, where the Blues mounted a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Brandon Saad's goal - his second of the game - gave them the lead with just 48 seconds left in regulation. Then in Vancouver, on the second night of a back-to-back against the top team in the Western Conference, the Blues had to withstand a comeback against them including an equalizing goal with 52 seconds left. Brayden Schenn buried the overtime winner to give the Blues a second straight close win.

Friday night's matchup bore a strong resemblance to Wednesday, with the Blues again facing a 3-1 deficit in the second period. Pavel Buchnevich was the hero this time around, scoring consecutive goals in the third period and overtime to lift the Blues over the Kraken and complete the road trip 3-0-0.

"Huge road trip," said Robert Thomas, who posted five points over the three wins. "We knew it was a tough task. We couldn't be happier to get three wins."

Prior to the road trip, the Blues sat in sixth in the Wild Card standings and 12th overall in the Western Conference. Ahead of Saturday's games, just five days later, the Blues are now third in the Wild Card - trailing both Nashville and Los Angeles by a single point - and ninth overall in the West.

The Blues have one more crucial matchup, this time back at Enterprise Center as the Kings visit for an afternoon bout. A regulation win over LA, which would be the Blues' fifth in a row, would place them in a Wild Card Playoff position. Their last game before the All-Star Break comes on Tuesday, when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit St. Louis.

The Blues host the Kings with a record of 25-20-2, worth 52 points and fifth in the Central Division.