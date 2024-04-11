Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes

That first-period blitz let the Blues cruise to a 5-2 win.

"Obviously I thought we had a real good start to that game," Blues coach Drew Bannister said, "and (we) got rewarded. Broke the game open pretty quickly. It was good to see the guys come out with that kind of urgency to start the game."

Bolduc, who was recently elevated to the top line, had a goal and an assist. The rookie's found some great chemistry with Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn, and it's led to goals in each game since the switch.

"I'm getting more comfortable," Bolduc said, "I think my confidence level is pretty good too. Playing with Tommer and Schenner has made my game so much easier."

With the win and a Vegas Golden Knights loss, the Blues stay alive in the playoff chase. They're three points behind the Knights with three games left. After Carolina, they close out the final homestand of the year against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

"We've just got to continue to play our game and win hockey games," Bannister said. "Right now that's all we can do. Obviously we understand that we need a little bit of luck, but that's out of our control. It's on us, too, that it's out of our control, so all we can control is what we can do today and what we can do on Friday."