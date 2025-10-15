Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: TNT, HBO Max
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

After a perfect 2-0 road trip, the St. Louis Blues return home to Enterprise Center for a clash with the rival Chicago Blackhawks. They'll look to get two more points and carry momentum back onto home ice, where they play their next four games.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 2-1-0
  • Power Play: 22.2 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 80.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.0 / 3.0
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 30.0 / 26.3
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.6
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
  • Record: 1-2-1
  • PP: 15.4 percent
  • PK: 80.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.50 / 2.75
  • Shots for / against per game: 19.8 / 30.0
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 41.7

STL@CHI: Fowler scores in 1,000th game

THE OPPONENT

The Blackhawks have a young core looking to take the next step this season. While they only have one win in four games so far, all three losses have been by just a goal, including one in overtime. Their roster features nine players aged 23 or younger, including notable draft picks such as forwards Connor Bedard (20) and Frank Nazar (21) and defenseman Artyom Levshunov (19). It is Chicago's first season under Head Coach Jeff Blashill, who previously spent seven seasons as Detroit's bench boss from 2015-2022.

The Blues swept the season series against Chicago in 2024-25 and are 16-2-2 against them in their last 20 matchups. Defenseman Cam Fowler led St. Louis with three goals against the Blackhawks last season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 15 vs. CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets
Dec. 12 vs. CHI, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Jan. 7 at CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT
April 11 at CHI, 4 p.m. CT

STL@VAN: Snuggerud starts off scoring

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Jimmy Snuggerud netted his first two goals of the season in the Blues' win at Vancouver on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward is entering his first full NHL campaign after a late-season debut last March. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 10 career NHL games so far.

BLACKHAWKS

One of the few veterans on Chicago's roster, Teuvo Teravainen is off to a hot start this season. The forward has five points (one goal, four assists) in four games, including two multi-point efforts, and is on a two-game point streak entering Wednesday's contest.

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko's next game will be his 727th, moving him into a tie with David Backes for seventh all-time on the Blues franchise list for games played.
  • With his next point, Parayko will move into sole possession of fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list among defensemen with 297 points, passing Rob Ramage.
  • Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,540th career game as a GM, moving ahead of Bob Pulford for sole possession of 18th-most in NHL history.

