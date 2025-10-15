Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

THE OPPONENT

The Blackhawks have a young core looking to take the next step this season. While they only have one win in four games so far, all three losses have been by just a goal, including one in overtime. Their roster features nine players aged 23 or younger, including notable draft picks such as forwards Connor Bedard (20) and Frank Nazar (21) and defenseman Artyom Levshunov (19). It is Chicago's first season under Head Coach Jeff Blashill, who previously spent seven seasons as Detroit's bench boss from 2015-2022.

The Blues swept the season series against Chicago in 2024-25 and are 16-2-2 against them in their last 20 matchups. Defenseman Cam Fowler led St. Louis with three goals against the Blackhawks last season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 15 vs. CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

Dec. 12 vs. CHI, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 7 at CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT

April 11 at CHI, 4 p.m. CT