Preview: Blues at Wild

WILD The Minnesota Wild had their eight-game point streak snapped Thursday night with a 6-0 thrashing by the Los Angeles Kings.

The Wild were without Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek - two of their top players - as they tried to gain ground on Vegas for the final Wild Card spot. Minnesota has found itself within striking distance of the playoffs a few times but couldn't close the gap. When the Wild visited St. Louis on March 16, they were just four points out of the playoffs, but they lost in a shootout.

"It's frustrating," Marcus Foligno said. "I think it's tough when you have (Brodin and Eriksson Ek) out. You play the best teams, and you have two of your best players at the positions out, it's not easy. We got a little exposed in those areas (Thursday), but yeah it is frustrating. We could have made it a one-point deficit, but our focus is that we're still in this thing."

The game got out of hand quickly for the Wild. The Kings led 3-0 after the first period. Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled in the second after allowing five goals on 16 shots. LA went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Mats Zuccarello was quick to point out, however, the box score didn't tell the whole story.

"To be honest with you," he said, "we didn't play a bad game. It was just one of those games where you feel like every bounce, every puck goes the other way...We were battling hard. The feeling was that we were in the game, we were creating chances and everything. That's hockey sometimes."

The Wild (34-28-8) are just one point behind the Blues in the Wild Card race. After Saturday's game, they get four days of rest before facing San Jose on March 28 and Vegas on March 30.