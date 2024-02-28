Preview: Blues at Oilers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are back at it, looking to rebound after a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Winnipeg blitzed the Blues early, taking a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. Brandon Saad scored to bring it within one, but Alex Iafallo would convert on a rebound, putting the game out of reach.

The Blues have continued to fall victim to slow starts. They haven't led after the first period since Feb. 11 in Montreal. In their seven games since, they've been outscored 12-3 in the opening frame.

"It's tough to get behind," Justin Faulk said after the game. "It's tough to chase the game always, right? I thought the guys did a good job in the second period to come back, get one and give us a chance going into the third. We probably just didn't have as much of a push there in the third as we needed. They were able to capitalize and really take control at that point."

The Blues (30-26-2) have been tumbling recently, losing four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators, who overtook the Blues for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, have won six in a row and now hold a six-point lead over St. Louis in the standings.

After returning from Edmonton, the Blues come back to Enterprise Center on Saturday for a date with the Minnesota Wild before leaving again for a five-game east-coast road trip.