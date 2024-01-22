Preview: Blues at Flames

BLUES In a night centered on honoring past legends of the franchise, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment. Playing a hard 60 minutes against the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday, the Blues earned a 3-0 shutout win.

After a 5-2 loss in Washington on Thursday in which special teams play made much of the difference, the Blues' special teams delivered. Colton Parayko got the Blues on the board with his first career shorthanded goal and Jake Neighbours tipped in a power-play goal to help drive the victory.

Binnington's shutout, his second of the season and No. 14 of his NHL career, moves him into sole possession of fifth on the Blues' all-time leaderboard. Mike Liut, who was in attendance for his induction to the Blues Hall of Fame and represents Binnington as his agent, shares ninth.

"That was a tremendous effort top to bottom," said Binnington. "We really bought in, we played the right way and we were successful."

The Blues defense also stepped up, allowing just 18 shots on goal to help Binnington earn his shutout. He now sits two shy of Glenn Hall - inducted to the Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023 - for fourth place in Blues history.

After snapping their three-game losing streak, the Blues have some upward momentum going with them on a three-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest. The journey begins in Calgary on Tuesday to start a back-to-back, continues in Vancouver on Wednesday and the trip concludes in Seattle on Friday. Calgary and Seattle both sit a single point ahead of the Blues in the Western Conference Wild Card standings as of Monday afternoon, so this trip represents a major opportunity to get back in the playoff hunt.

The Blues face the Flames with a record of 22-20-2, worth 46 points and sixth in the Central Division.