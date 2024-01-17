Preview: Blues at Capitals

BLUES The St. Louis Blues finished up their four-game homestand with a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday night as they continue a streak of seven straight games against Eastern Conference opponents. The loss brought them to 2-2-1 against their East foes so far, with two matchups against the Washington Capitals remaining.

With a 2-2 tie early in the third period, the Blues allowed a late goal from Philadelphia's Owen Tippett (and an empty-netter) as the Flyers escaped with a tight win. Oskar Sundqvist and Brandon Saad scored, Sundqvist's marking the Blues' third straight game with a power-play goal for the first time all season.

After taking 19 games to score their first five power-play goals of the season, the Blues have now scored five in their last three games. Drew Bannister and consultant Brad Richards have been able to flip the script on the early struggles, getting the Blues' power play efficiency from 31st in the NHL to No. 9 since Bannister took over.

With the homestand over, the Blues begin a home-and-home series with the Washington Capitals on Thursday night - starting in D.C. and concluding in St. Louis on Saturday. With a West Coast trip awaiting afterwards, the Blues will play four of their next five games on the road.

The Blues will have to be without Kasperi Kapanen for some time, as it was announced on Wednesday that Kapanen would be re-evaluated in four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in Monday's game. Adam Gaudette, who leads the AHL with 24 goals this season, has been recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues visit the Capitals with a record of 21-19-2, worth 44 points and sixth in the Central Division.