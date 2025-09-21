Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues (0-1) will continue their opening weekend back-to-back with an exhibition contest on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tryout Milan Lucic will make his Blues preseason debut, while Justin Carbonneau - who scored in his preseason debut Saturday - will be in the lineup for the second consecutive game.

Joel Hofer and Vadim Zherenko are expected to split time in goal.

The Blues dropped their preseason opener in Dallas on Saturday night, falling 2-1 in a shootout.

Fans catch watch the Blue Jackets' broadcast of Sunday's game live at stlouisblues.com and in the Blues App (St. Louis broadcast territory only). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN.