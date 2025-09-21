Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

stl_cbj_preseason
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues (0-1) will continue their opening weekend back-to-back with an exhibition contest on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tryout Milan Lucic will make his Blues preseason debut, while Justin Carbonneau - who scored in his preseason debut Saturday - will be in the lineup for the second consecutive game.

Joel Hofer and Vadim Zherenko are expected to split time in goal.

The Blues dropped their preseason opener in Dallas on Saturday night, falling 2-1 in a shootout.

Fans catch watch the Blue Jackets' broadcast of Sunday's game live at stlouisblues.com and in the Blues App (St. Louis broadcast territory only). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, Nick Bjugstad, Justin Carbonneau, Hugh McGing, Mathieu Joseph, Milan Lucic, Dylan Peterson, Jakub Stancl, Otto Stenberg, Alexandre Texier, Christopher Wagner

Defense: Quinton Burns, Adam Jiricek, Leo Loof, Corey Schueneman, Hunter Skinner, Tyler Tucker

Goalie: Joel Hofer, Vadim Zherenko

News Feed

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Training camp brings plenty of excitement for Blues

Holloway back on the ice for first day of training camp

Neighbours to miss start of training camp

Walker signs two-year contract extension

Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

Blues begin training camp on Sept. 18

Jackman named Blues Director of Alumni

New jerseys available at STL Authentics beginning Sept. 8

6 players join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 19

Blues, Verizon partner to erase $25,000 in local veteran debt for every regular-season win in 2025-26

Blues to participate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Blues rally around Maryville University's campaign to join NCAA Division 1 hockey

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26