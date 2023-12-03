Parayko plays in 600th NHL game

parayko600
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko became the sixth defenseman in St. Louis Blues history to play in 600 games with the franchise on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Only Barret Jackman (805), Alex Pietrangelo (758), Bob Plager (616), Barclay Plager (614) and Al MacInnis (613) have played more.

With 16 more assists, Parayko would become the sixth defenseman in Blues history to reach 200 assists with the club. He currently ranks third on the team's all-time list amongst defenseman with 14 game-winning goals.

If he plays every game though mid-January, Parayko will pass MacInnis and both Plagers brothers in games played this season.

Through 22 games, Parayko has recorded four goals and two assists (six points).

