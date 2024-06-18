Perunovich signs one-year extension

perunovich_shooting
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $1.15 million.

Perunovich, 25, appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Blues last season, posting 17 assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Hibbing, Minnesota native has dressed in 73 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 23 assists and 20 penalty minutes, as well as seven postseason games, tallying four assists.

Perunovich was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 45th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

