O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video

During the first TV timeout of Friday’s game - his first back in St. Louis since being traded prior to last season’s trade deadline - Ryan O’Reilly watched nearly ever second of his Blues tribute video, which lasted more than a minute and a half.

“It was definitely emotional,” O’Reilly told stlouisblues.com after the game. “Those were amazing times, especially that first year. The relationships that came from that, winning (the Cup) changed my life, being able to see that, it was such a special time here.

“What an amazing tribute video.”

O’Reilly spent parts of five seasons with the Blues. He served as captain for three of those, helped the team win a Stanley Cup in 2019, claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the League’s MVP in the playoffs, and captured a Selke Trophy as the League’s best forward.

In 327 regular-season games with St. Louis, O’Reilly posted 97 goals and 172 assists (269 points) - the most with any franchise he’s played with. He also contributed 19 goals and 30 assists in 51 postseason games as a Blue.

“It was such a special time here,” O’Reilly added. “I can’t thank the organization and the staff and everyone here enough for being so great to me. That was a pretty great welcome back.”