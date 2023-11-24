News Feed

Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video

By Chris Pinkert
During the first TV timeout of Friday’s game - his first back in St. Louis since being traded prior to last season’s trade deadline - Ryan O’Reilly watched nearly ever second of his Blues tribute video, which lasted more than a minute and a half.

“It was definitely emotional,” O’Reilly told stlouisblues.com after the game. “Those were amazing times, especially that first year. The relationships that came from that, winning (the Cup) changed my life, being able to see that, it was such a special time here.

“What an amazing tribute video.”

O’Reilly spent parts of five seasons with the Blues. He served as captain for three of those, helped the team win a Stanley Cup in 2019, claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the League’s MVP in the playoffs, and captured a Selke Trophy as the League’s best forward.

In 327 regular-season games with St. Louis, O’Reilly posted 97 goals and 172 assists (269 points) - the most with any franchise he’s played with. He also contributed 19 goals and 30 assists in 51 postseason games as a Blue.

“It was such a special time here,” O’Reilly added. “I can’t thank the organization and the staff and everyone here enough for being so great to me. That was a pretty great welcome back.”

O'Reilly watches Blues tribute video during TV timeout