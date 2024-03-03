Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and Alexey Toropchenko and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis (31-26-3), which was 0-2-1 in the past three games.

"It’s important. We’re going on a road trip right now, and we’re a few points back, so whenever you’re at home, you try to collect as many as you can," Krug said. "Important for our group, even our group confidence and psyche moving forward, it’s important for us."

Jon Merrill scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Minnesota (28-27-6), which has lost three straight after winning seven of nine (7-1-1).

"It was definitely the effort and the competitiveness you need to win," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Unfortunately, tonight, we had lots of chances, lots of offensive zone time, but we couldn't find a way to put it in."

Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first when his deflection of a Scott Perunovich point shot hit off the right post, off Fleury's left skate and slid just over the goal line. It was his 10th goal of the season, tying a career high.

"[Brandon Saad] went to the corner, and he turned around and found Scotty on the top of the blue line," Toropchenko said. "I just parked myself in front of the net, just kind of grabbed two guys behind me and saw Scotty was looking at me. I was trying to get the stick to the right position, so it worked."