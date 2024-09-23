Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

Say hello to Reagan Deschaine and Dre’Co Craig, the Blues’ new in-game hosts for the 2024-25 season!

Reagan and Dre’Co are not only St. Louis natives but also lifelong Blues fans, making this an exciting new chapter in their careers.

Both began their hosting careers in the St. Louis community - Reagan with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Team Fredbird and Dre’Co with St. Louis University basketball. Additionally, the two share the same love and passion for their family, community and performing.

Reagan, a tried-and-true theatre kid, initially began a career in the sports and entertainment industry because of the energy level and its similarity to theatre.

“It’s like a vortex of energy, you can’t help but not be happy, and that’s what I fell in love with,” Reagan said. “That’s why I was like 'I want to do this all the time.'”

Dre’Co - a writer, producer and musician - is excited to unite the community and be the “connector” for fans and hockey.

“Sports and music are one of the most united things in this world,” Dre’Co said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, color, creed, coach or whatever, you come into this with one purpose: to have fun. And you might sit next to somebody who might be a stranger when you walk in, but they’re not when you leave.”

The ability to positively impact the community is what drives the hosts while on the mic.

“My favorite part of it is honestly just getting to help bring that joy to the community and get in touch with the community," Reagan said, "Because you never know; this could be somebody’s one thing they get to do all year and they are just so excited. If I can help make it five percent better then I want to do that."

The hosts say they're ready to entertain the fans this season.

“When you see us, just know the fun is coming,” Dre’Co said.