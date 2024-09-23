Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

hosts
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

Say hello to Reagan Deschaine and Dre’Co Craig, the Blues’ new in-game hosts for the 2024-25 season!

Reagan and Dre’Co are not only St. Louis natives but also lifelong Blues fans, making this an exciting new chapter in their careers.

Both began their hosting careers in the St. Louis community - Reagan with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Team Fredbird and Dre’Co with St. Louis University basketball. Additionally, the two share the same love and passion for their family, community and performing.

Reagan, a tried-and-true theatre kid, initially began a career in the sports and entertainment industry because of the energy level and its similarity to theatre.

“It’s like a vortex of energy, you can’t help but not be happy, and that’s what I fell in love with,” Reagan said. “That’s why I was like 'I want to do this all the time.'”

Dre’Co - a writer, producer and musician - is excited to unite the community and be the “connector” for fans and hockey.

“Sports and music are one of the most united things in this world,” Dre’Co said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, color, creed, coach or whatever, you come into this with one purpose: to have fun. And you might sit next to somebody who might be a stranger when you walk in, but they’re not when you leave.”

The ability to positively impact the community is what drives the hosts while on the mic.

“My favorite part of it is honestly just getting to help bring that joy to the community and get in touch with the community," Reagan said, "Because you never know; this could be somebody’s one thing they get to do all year and they are just so excited. If I can help make it five percent better then I want to do that."

The hosts say they're ready to entertain the fans this season.

“When you see us, just know the fun is coming,” Dre’Co said.

_SR61682

Reagan’s Fun Facts:

  • Favorite Blues Memory: Catering the 2019 Stanley Cup ring ceremony
  • Favorite Show: Anything reality TV
  • Favorite St. Louis spots/activities: Forest Park, Blues and Cardinals games and Rooftop 360

Dre’Co’s Fun Facts:

  • Favorite Blues Memory: Going a game with his middle school class at Loyola Academy, getting a tour of the facility and going on the ice. It was also his first hockey game ever!
  • Favorite Show: Everybody Loves Raymond
  • Favorite Food: Anything his mom makes!

Reagan and Dre’Co will make their hosting debuts this preseason when the Blues host the Blackhawks on Sept. 28 and will be bringing the energy all season long at home games. Come join the fun this season at Enterprise Center and get your tickets now!

