Due to travel complications after the St. Louis Blues' 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks will be moved back to 7 p.m. CT.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the team will celebrate Brayden Schenn's 1,000 games milestone with a special pregame ceremony. A limited number of tickets are available now online at ticketmaster.com.