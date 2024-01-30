MacEachern to undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder

maceachern_16x0
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Mackenzie MacEachern will undergo season-ending surgery to repair an injury to his right shoulder. 

MacEachern suffered the injury during the Springfield Thunderbirds’ 6-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 27.  He is expected to be ready for 2024 training camp in September.

MacEachern, 29, has appeared in 34 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 19 points (six goals, 13 assists). The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also recorded an assist in eight games with the Blues. Overall, MacEachern has tallied 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 123 career NHL regular-season games. 

He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 67 overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Blues assign Gaudette to Springfield

Schenn ranks second in Blues history in overtime goals

Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

Perunovich sustains lower-body injury

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Kings to extend winning streak to 5

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Buchnevich, Blues rally to defeat Kraken in OT for 4th straight win

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop puck Jan. 20

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues

Kapanen placed on IR, Gaudette recalled

Blues, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Orthopedics Announce Sponsorship Extension

Alexandrov recalled from conditioning assignment

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win

17th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 17

Tucker assigned to Springfield for conditioning