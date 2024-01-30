MacEachern to undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Mackenzie MacEachern will undergo season-ending surgery to repair an injury to his right shoulder.

MacEachern suffered the injury during the Springfield Thunderbirds’ 6-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 27. He is expected to be ready for 2024 training camp in September.

MacEachern, 29, has appeared in 34 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 19 points (six goals, 13 assists). The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also recorded an assist in eight games with the Blues. Overall, MacEachern has tallied 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 123 career NHL regular-season games.

He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 67 overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.