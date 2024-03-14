Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

"It comes with the position. It's a privilege and an honor to be in that position," Binnington said. "Like I keep saying, I'm enjoying these moments and able to be present and focused on the here and now."

Alexey Toropchenko and Brandon Saad each scored for the second straight game for the Blues (34-29-3), who have won consecutive games after three straight losses. Jake Neighbours also scored.

"Obviously, we need every point we can get right now," St. Louis forward Kevin Hayes said. "When you're playing against teams that are above you, it's that much more important. I thought right from the start, we came to play. Wish we got 'Binner' the shutout, but we'll take the points."

Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (33-21-11), who have alternated wins and losses the past six games (3-2-1). Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

"That was disappointing because we thought we came out ready to play," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "We were in and around their net. I don't know how much we tested them, but we were around, pucks were just kind of rolling past. We felt we're going pretty good and then yeah, to have to come in down 1-0 (after the first period), that's not a great feeling. But still, we were calm. We knew we were playing pretty well. We had to get one before we got it and it was too late."

Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:30 of the first period when his wrist shot through traffic from the right point beat Talbot.

"He's a hard guy to play against and he gets rewarded putting the puck to the net," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said of Toropchenko. "He gets us going when the first 10 minutes of the first period, we were trying to find our legs and seemed after we scored that goal, we started to get to our game."