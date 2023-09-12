Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Torey Krug suffered a right-foot injury while training for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Krug is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Oct. 1.

Krug, 32, is entering his fourth season as a Blue. Overall, the Livonia, Michigan, native has posted 444 points (85 goals, 359 assists) and a plus-31 rating in 701 career NHL regular-season games, including 107 points (18 goals, 89 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 178 regular-season games with the Blues.