Kessel signs two-year contract extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Matthew Kessel to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth $1.6 million ($800,000 AAV).

Kessel, 23, has dressed in 23 games for the Blues this season, recording three assists and eight penalty minutes. He has also played in 34 games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, native has spent the majority of the past three seasons in the AHL, totaling 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) and 90 penalty minutes in 120 regular-season games.