St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Kasperi Kapanen from injured reserve.

Kapanen has missed the last seven games due to a lower-body injury.

Kapanen, 27, has logged 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 42 games for the Blues this season.

Overall, the Kuopio, Finland, native has accumulated 199 points (82 goals, 117 assists) and 102 penalty minutes in 429 career NHL regular-season games.