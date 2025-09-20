Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Barret Jackman will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - with the Class of 2026.

Jackman was surprised on stage at the annual Blues & Brews season kickoff event at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery by former teammates Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis - both of whom have previously been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

The rest of the Class of 2026 will be announced at a later date.

Jackman spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons wearing the Blue Note and appeared in 803 regular-season games with St. Louis, which ranks second overall and first amongst defensemen. He is also one of six defenseman in franchise history to score an overtime goal in the postseason.

The Blues Hall of Fame induction will be held on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. The 2026 inductees will also attend the Jan. 13 game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center. Tickets for the game are available now at ticketmaster.com.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.