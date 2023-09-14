Home run for Hayes

According to Hayes, it wasn't the first time he's hit a home run while taking swings in a major league ballpark. Previously, the 31-year-old forward has hit homers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Fenway Park in Boston and Old Yankee Stadium in New York.

Hayes will begin his first season as a Blue in October when the puck drops on the regular-season on Oct. 12 in Dallas. The Dorchester, Massachussetts native was acquired from the Flyers in June just ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hayes will throw the first pitch prior to Friday's St. Louis Blues Night when the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and all fans that purchased a Blues Night Theme Ticket will receive a Cardinals/Blues themed quarter-zip windbreaker.

The Blues will host a Cardinals Night on March 25, 2024. Fans that purchase a theme ticket for the game at stlouisblues.com/theme will receive a One Nation Tervis Tumbler designed by local St. Louis artist Emily Stahl.