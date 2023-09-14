News Feed

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

5 Blues games receive new start times

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Home run for Hayes

New Blue hits one over the right-field wall at Busch Stadium

hayes_cardinals4
By St. Louis Blues
Digital Release

Kevin Hayes hasn't played his first game in St. Louis yet, but he's already knocking it out of the park as a Blue.

Hayes and a handful of his new teammates went to Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon to take batting practice before the new season starts, and Hayes blasted one over the right-field wall with one of his final swings.

Completely unscientific guesstimates figure the ball carried nearly 370 feet.

New Blue impresses at batting practice

According to Hayes, it wasn't the first time he's hit a home run while taking swings in a major league ballpark. Previously, the 31-year-old forward has hit homers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Fenway Park in Boston and Old Yankee Stadium in New York.

Hayes will begin his first season as a Blue in October when the puck drops on the regular-season on Oct. 12 in Dallas. The Dorchester, Massachussetts native was acquired from the Flyers in June just ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hayes will throw the first pitch prior to Friday's St. Louis Blues Night when the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and all fans that purchased a Blues Night Theme Ticket will receive a Cardinals/Blues themed quarter-zip windbreaker.

The Blues will host a Cardinals Night on March 25, 2024. Fans that purchase a theme ticket for the game at stlouisblues.com/theme will receive a One Nation Tervis Tumbler designed by local St. Louis artist Emily Stahl.

hayes_cardinals1
hayes_cardinals3