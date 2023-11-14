Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Ken Hitchcock

Hitchcock was hired by the Blues in November 2011. At that time, the Blues were 6-7-0 to begin the season, hadn’t made the playoffs in three years and hadn't won a playoff series since 2002.

General Manager Doug Armstrong, then in his second season with the Blues, turned to an old friend. After winning a Stanley Cup together in Dallas, Armstrong brought in Hitchcock to give his young team the spark it needed.

The Blues would finish 43-15-11 that year, finishing just two points shy of winning the Presidents’ Trophy. 'Hitch' would take home the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year, and the Blues would win a playoff series for the first time in a decade.

The Blues made the playoffs in each of Hitchcock’s six years as coach, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2017. He won 248 games behind the Blues’ bench, the second-most of any coach in franchise history. Hitchcock also had additional stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers. His 849 career wins are the fourth-most in NHL history, and he’s one of seven people to have coached at least 1,500 games.

Hitchcock also did plenty on the international stage. In four Olympics, he won three gold medals as an associate coach for Canada. He won three more — two gold and one silver — between the IIHF Ice Hockey Men’s World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship and World Cup of Hockey.