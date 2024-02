St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Faulk, 31, has posted 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games for the Blues this season.

Overall, the South St. Paul, Minnesota native has recorded 415 points (126 goals, 289 assists) and 419 penalty minutes in 882 career NHL regular-season games.