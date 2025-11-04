ST. LOUIS -- Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,100 points by getting two assists for the Edmonton Oilers, who lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday.
McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues
Forward has 2 assists, becomes 4th-fastest player to reach mark; St. Louis ends 7-game skid
McDavid, playing in his 726th career game, became the 69th player in League history to reach the milestone (364 goals, 737 assists). Only Wayne Gretzky (464 games), Mario Lemieux (550) and Mike Bossy (725) reached the feat faster.
Pius Suter scored the go-ahead goal at 18:37 of the third period on a rebound of Colton Parayko’s shot to help the Blues rally from a 2-0 deficit.
“I’m seeing him teeing it up,” Suter said of Parayko. “He’s got a hard shot. I saw a guy I think trying to block it, so kind of was in the way of both sides. I just stayed there and hopefully the bounce and the rebound goes there.”
Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury for the Blues (4-7-2), who ended a seven-game skid (0-5-2). Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.
“We needed it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said, “but I think we’re a process-oriented team. … Game management was really good tonight. And belief leads to good results. For me, this was the third good hockey game in a row that we’ve played, and if we keep playing like this, we’re going to win a lot of hockey games.”
Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (6-5-3), who were 2-0-2 in their past four games. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.
“It looked like it was going to go to overtime,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It didn’t feel like we were sitting back. I thought we had a lot of push, had our chances. Not that we were playing it safe. Unfortunate that with a minute and a half, to give them that goal like that, it’s tough, especially when we’re up 2-0 and then end up losing and not getting any points.”
Roslovic’s power-play goal gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 18:38 of the first period. He scored eight seconds into the man-advantage on McDavid’s pass from the goal line to the far side of the crease for the top shelf tap-in.
Mangiapane extended it to 2-0 at 2:27 of the second period off a 4-on-2 odd-man rush with a one-timer from the right circle after Parayko’s shot from the right point was blocked.
“I thought we had a good start,” Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “Probably a good half, somewhere in there. When they got their first one, we got on our heels a little bit. And they got another one. But going in from that second period knowing that you’ve (got a chance) to win a game on the road, just win the period.
“Obviously we had our looks, but I think we can do a better job of maybe imposing our will a little more in that third (period) and maybe earning that win more than we did tonight. We had some glimpses, but I think we can do more.”
The Blues then tied it with two goals in a 2:30 span.
Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 16:08 with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the right circle high on the short side past Pickard off a feed from Justin Faulk.
The 20-year-old, playing in his fifth career game, was selected in the first round (No. 10) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
“Obviously it was awesome,” Dvorsky said of scoring his first NHL goal. “Nothing else to say. Great pass from Faulk there. Just tried to shoot it and I'm happy it went in.
“To be honest, I wouldn't care if I kicked the puck in or shoot it. The first goal is the first goal. I'm happy it went in this way, but whatever, first goal, doesn't matter how I scored.”
Thomas, who missed the previous four games, tied it 2-2 at 18:38. He finished a play banking in a shot off the nearside post, then Pickard’s stick and body from a sharp angle to the left of the net after Philip Broberg missed on a one-timer from the slot.
“A little lucky, off the post, off the goalie and in,” Thomas said. “We’ll take it. … Sometimes you get those bounces and that was a big one.”
Until Suter broke the tie, the Oilers held the Blues to just three shots on goal in the period.
“It was one of those games where the last 10 minutes, everyone was kind of waiting for overtime,” Ekholm said. “We did a good job defending, so did they. Just a fluky play got to the D-man, but we’ve got to bear down in those situations, and we’re not doing that as of right now. We’ll be better tomorrow (at the Dallas Stars).”
NOTES: McDavid was held without a shot on goal for only the 28th time in his career. … Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had an eight-game point streak (six goals, six assists) end and was held without a point for only the third time in 14 games this season. … Binnington was 0-3-2 his past five decisions (four starts). … Nugent-Hopkins has nine points (one goal, eight assists) the past eight games. … St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist played 11:08 in his 500th NHL game.