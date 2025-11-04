McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury for the Blues (4-7-2), who ended a seven-game skid (0-5-2). Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.

“We needed it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said, “but I think we’re a process-oriented team. … Game management was really good tonight. And belief leads to good results. For me, this was the third good hockey game in a row that we’ve played, and if we keep playing like this, we’re going to win a lot of hockey games.”

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (6-5-3), who were 2-0-2 in their past four games. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

“It looked like it was going to go to overtime,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It didn’t feel like we were sitting back. I thought we had a lot of push, had our chances. Not that we were playing it safe. Unfortunate that with a minute and a half, to give them that goal like that, it’s tough, especially when we’re up 2-0 and then end up losing and not getting any points.”

Roslovic’s power-play goal gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 18:38 of the first period. He scored eight seconds into the man-advantage on McDavid’s pass from the goal line to the far side of the crease for the top shelf tap-in.

Mangiapane extended it to 2-0 at 2:27 of the second period off a 4-on-2 odd-man rush with a one-timer from the right circle after Parayko’s shot from the right point was blocked.

“I thought we had a good start,” Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “Probably a good half, somewhere in there. When they got their first one, we got on our heels a little bit. And they got another one. But going in from that second period knowing that you’ve (got a chance) to win a game on the road, just win the period.

“Obviously we had our looks, but I think we can do a better job of maybe imposing our will a little more in that third (period) and maybe earning that win more than we did tonight. We had some glimpses, but I think we can do more.”