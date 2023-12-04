Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick

Dvorsky, 18, was drafted 10th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. After a brief stint in Sweden, the Slovakian forward transferred to Sudbury in late October. In 16 games with the Wolves, he's racked up 13 goals and 26 points. He's only gotten better with time; he's up to 15 points in his last six games, centering the top line for one of the league's best offenses (4.28 goals per game).

Dvorsky was also named to Slovakia's preliminary roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. If he is selected for the final roster, it will mark Dvorsky's second consecutive trip to the WJC.