Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick

The kid is alright.
St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky has been tearing up the Ontario Hockey League, and he continued it on Friday night when he ripped three one-timers for the Sudbury Wolves to record his first junior hockey hat trick.
© Sudbury Wolves
The kid is alright.
St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky has been tearing up the Ontario Hockey League, and he continued it on Friday night when he ripped three one-timers for the Sudbury Wolves to record his first junior hockey hat trick.
Dvorsky, 18, was drafted 10th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. After a brief stint in Sweden, the Slovakian forward transferred to Sudbury in late October. In 16 games with the Wolves, he's racked up 13 goals and 26 points. He's only gotten better with time; he's up to 15 points in his last six games, centering the top line for one of the league's best offenses (4.28 goals per game).
Dvorsky was also named to Slovakia's preliminary roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. If he is selected for the final roster, it will mark Dvorsky's second consecutive trip to the WJC.