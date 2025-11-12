Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues fans, it’s party time — Louie’s turning another year older, and he’s celebrating the best way he knows how: by giving back! Presented by St. Louis Children’s Hospital and BJC HealthCare, Louie’s Birthday Bash on Friday, Nov. 14 is more than just a party — it’s a chance to help bring smiles to kids across St. Louis through the Blues Toy Drive benefiting St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Before the puck drops against the Philadelphia Flyers, swing by Union Station at 3 p.m. for a special Kids Club pregame party hosted by the Aquarium’s Shark Twain, with special guests Fredbird, Gritty, and more of Louie’s buddies! Fans can drop off a toy donation, snag an exclusive Louie's Birthday Trading Card and join in all the pregame fun.

Then head over to Enterprise Center for Louie’s Birthday Theme Night, where the celebration keeps rolling as Louie’s friends help throw one unforgettable birthday bash — all for an incredible cause.

🎁 Here’s how you can help make Louie’s wish come true:

Bring a toy to donate at any Enterprise Center entrance on Nov. 14

Drop one off pregame at Union Station

Or donate anytime through the Amazon Wish List

Toys that inspire creativity and comfort — think Play-Doh, fidget toys and arts & crafts kits — are especially appreciated. Every item helps bring a little joy and relief to children spending time in the hospital.

So come celebrate Louie’s big day, cheer on your Blues and help make this the biggest birthday toy drive yet. Because nothing says “happy birthday” like giving the gift of happiness to someone who needs it most.

🎂Grab your Louie’s Birthday Theme Ticket, which includes your choice of an Adult or Kids Louie Hat — and let’s make this a birthday to remember!