Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zach Bolduc from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues designated defenseman Justin Faulk (lower-body) for long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and placed defenseman Scott Perunovich (lower-body) on injured reserve (IR).

Bolduc, 20, has dressed in 48 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native spent the previous four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 290 points (145 goals, 145 assists) in 208 regular-season games. Bolduc was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Faulk, 31, has missed the past 10 games due to a lower-body injury. The South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has recorded 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games this season.

Perunovich, 25, has missed the past seven games due to a lower-body injury. The Hibbing, Minnesota, native has tallied 12 assists in 31 games this season.