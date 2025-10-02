Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

Loft-Header-Image
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

When the St. Louis Blues hit the ice for their home opener on Oct. 9, a brand-new premium suite experience at Enterprise Center will be available to fans. The Loft, a dynamic new space located on the sky level of the arena, blends the energy of a sports bar with the thrill of live hockey.

Designed with fan engagement in mind, The Loft features personal screens at all 80 seats and 14 additional TVs throughout the space, allowing guests to follow the Blues action up close or stay connected to other sporting events happening in real time. Each in-seat screen offers access to 31 sports channels, delivering a fully immersive and personalized game-day experience.

Loft-Image2

“We know our fans are constantly using a second screen to stay connected wherever they are—whether it’s tracking scores, checking fantasy stats, or following other games,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “With The Loft, we’ve embraced that reality and created a premium experience that keeps fans fully engaged while still experiencing the electric atmosphere of the arena on gameday.”

The Loft will be available for rent for most Blues home games throughout the season. A 12-game annual membership to The Loft is also available for purchase by individuals. This exclusive 12-game package includes a full in-suite buffet featuring appetizers, entrees, and desserts, along with open bar service, along with other benefits, making The Loft the ultimate destination for premium hospitality.

For more information, or to book the suite for an upcoming game, visit stlouisblues.com/theloft.

