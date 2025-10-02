Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

When the St. Louis Blues hit the ice for their home opener on Oct. 9, a brand-new premium suite experience at Enterprise Center will be available to fans. The Loft, a dynamic new space located on the sky level of the arena, blends the energy of a sports bar with the thrill of live hockey.
Designed with fan engagement in mind, The Loft features personal screens at all 80 seats and 14 additional TVs throughout the space, allowing guests to follow the Blues action up close or stay connected to other sporting events happening in real time. Each in-seat screen offers access to 31 sports channels, delivering a fully immersive and personalized game-day experience.