Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

“We know our fans are constantly using a second screen to stay connected wherever they are—whether it’s tracking scores, checking fantasy stats, or following other games,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “With The Loft, we’ve embraced that reality and created a premium experience that keeps fans fully engaged while still experiencing the electric atmosphere of the arena on gameday.”

The Loft will be available for rent for most Blues home games throughout the season. A 12-game annual membership to The Loft is also available for purchase by individuals. This exclusive 12-game package includes a full in-suite buffet featuring appetizers, entrees, and desserts, along with open bar service, along with other benefits, making The Loft the ultimate destination for premium hospitality.

For more information, or to book the suite for an upcoming game, visit stlouisblues.com/theloft.