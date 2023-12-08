Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a seventh-round draft pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Bortuzzo, 34, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 2, 2015.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has spent the past 10 seasons with the team, totaling 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) and 320 penalty minutes in 424 regular-season games. He also collected three points (two goals, one assist) and 42 penalty minutes in 47 postseason games.

Bortuzzo is one of 16 players in Blues history to have spent at least 10 seasons with the team.