Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

bortuzzo_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a seventh-round draft pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Bortuzzo, 34, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 2, 2015.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has spent the past 10 seasons with the team, totaling 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) and 320 penalty minutes in 424 regular-season games.  He also collected three points (two goals, one assist) and 42 penalty minutes in 47 postseason games. 

Bortuzzo is one of 16 players in Blues history to have spent at least 10 seasons with the team.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 at Columbus

Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 at Columbus
Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Cade gets to be Blues intern for a day

Cade works as Blues intern for a day
Blues to host 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blues announce 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiatives for Dec. 12
Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Gameday Drops coming to Blues App
First goal has been big for Blues

First goal has been big for Blues
St Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 4

Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT
Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick

Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Parayko plays in 600th NHL game

Parayko plays in 600th NHL game
The Joint Chiropractic Named A Proud Partner Of The St. Louis Blues

The Joint Chiropractic named a proud partner of the St. Louis Blues
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
Neighbours' dad calls goal while on TV

Neighbours' dad calls goal while on TV
10 things we learned from Blues Dads' Trip

10 things we learned from Blues Dads' Trip
The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube

The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Parayko matches Pronger in games played by a Blues d-man

Parayko matches Pronger in games played by a Blues defenseman