Blues to host Women in Sports panel on March 30 at Enterprise Center

Join the St. Louis Blues as they host a Women in Sports panel on Saturday, March 30 at Enterprise Center!

Through a $10 donation to Girls on the Run, you are invited to watch the Blues' morning practice, followed by a light breakfast and panel discussion.

You will have the opportunity to hear from Keira Emerson, Chief Strategy Officer of the St. Louis Blues, Megan Eberhart, Director of Promotions and Events of the St. Louis Cardinals, Jenna Todoroff, Director of Brand Communications of St. Louis City SC, and Alex Cavallini, Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA Women’s Ice Hockey. The discussion will be led by Tamar Sher from KMOV.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the panel will begin at 11:30 a.m.

To register for a spot, click here.

In addition, the Blues are hosting a Women in Sports Night on March 30 vs. San Jose. Each ticket purchased through this link will include a Blues headband.