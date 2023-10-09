News Feed

Get Blues tickets with NO FEES today only

Get Blues tickets with NO FEES today only
Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues assign 4 players to AHL
Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale
Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19
Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 
Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster
Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station
Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union
ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028
Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield
Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center
Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video
Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

V3-stl-prospect-showcase

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues and Centene Community Ice Center will host the 2024 Prospect Showcase with the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. The event will take place in mid-September 2024, the weekend prior to the start of Blues training camp, with exact dates for the games to be confirmed following the completion of the 2024-25 NHL calendar.

“The annual prospect showcase is an important opportunity for our recent draft picks and other prospects to compete against their Central Division peers in a game setting leading into training camp,” said Armstrong. “We are fortunate to have a facility that is uniquely suited to host an event like this and I suspect our fans will jump at the chance to see the young talent that we’ll have on the ice.”

The annual prospect showcase will be open to the public and feature the top prospects from the Blues, Blackhawks, and Wild playing one game against each of the other two teams over the course of three days. Details about game times and tickets will be determined at a later date. Minnesota hosted the inaugural staging of the event this year from Sept. 15-17 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, with the Blues prospects posting a 1-1 record in the two games.

“This is another noteworthy event coming to the Centene Community Ice Center and we look forward to giving our dedicated fans the opportunity to watch the top Blues prospects match up with those from Chicago and Minnesota next September,” said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues CEO and President of Business Operations. “Along with the ACHA Championships, NCAA Regionals, Lindenwood Division I Men’s and Women’s Hockey all taking place at the CCIC in the next six months, St. Louis continues to show the hockey world that we have one of the premier facilities and support systems in the nation for these events.”

Prior to the 2023 season, Blues prospects participated in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.