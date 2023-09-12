News Feed

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury
2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues
3 questions facing the Blues

3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Langenbrunner joins 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class
Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen
Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Blues sign five-year extension with 101 ESPN
Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews
5 Blues games receive new start times

5 Blues games receive new start times
Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2023-24
Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues partner with Shift4 for next-gen experience
Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22
Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout
Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets on sale now
Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Rivers named new analyst for Blues on Bally Sports
Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights

Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights
Blues to premiere The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube

Watch The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube
Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season

Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season
Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain

Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

bolduc_traverse
By St. Louis Blues
Press Release
2023 Prospect Showcase Roster
- 0.05 MB
Download 2023 Prospect Showcase Roster

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team’s roster for the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase from Sept. 15-17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The showcase will feature the Blues, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, with all games taking place at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

The Blues will play two games overall, including Friday, Sept. 15, against the Wild and Saturday, Sept. 16, against the Blackhawks.

The complete game schedule and roster is listed below.

Practice Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14 - 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 – 10 a.m.
(at Centene Community Ice Center)

Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Wild at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Blackhawks at 6 p.m.

Prospects Roster

Forwards: Mikhail Abramov, Nikita Alexandrov, Attilio Biasca, Samuel Bitten, Zachary Bolduc, Alexis Bonefon, Zach Dean, Tanner Dickinson, Andre Heim, Mitch Hoelscher, Mathias Laferriere, Keean Washkurak

Defense: Jeremie Biakabutuka, Michael Buchinger, Quinton Burns, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Matthew Kessel, Leo Loof, Matt Mayich, Hunter Skinner

Goalies: Will Cranley, Colten Ellis, Vadim Zherenko

* indicates amateur tryout

How the 2023 Prospect Showcase was Built
- 0.03 MB
Download How the 2023 Prospect Showcase was Built