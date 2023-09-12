Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team’s roster for the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase from Sept. 15-17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The showcase will feature the Blues, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, with all games taking place at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

The Blues will play two games overall, including Friday, Sept. 15, against the Wild and Saturday, Sept. 16, against the Blackhawks.

The complete game schedule and roster is listed below.

Practice Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14 - 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 – 10 a.m.

(at Centene Community Ice Center)

Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Wild at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Blackhawks at 6 p.m.

Prospects Roster

Forwards: Mikhail Abramov, Nikita Alexandrov, Attilio Biasca, Samuel Bitten, Zachary Bolduc, Alexis Bonefon, Zach Dean, Tanner Dickinson, Andre Heim, Mitch Hoelscher, Mathias Laferriere, Keean Washkurak

Defense: Jeremie Biakabutuka, Michael Buchinger, Quinton Burns, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Matthew Kessel, Leo Loof, Matt Mayich, Hunter Skinner

Goalies: Will Cranley, Colten Ellis, Vadim Zherenko

* indicates amateur tryout