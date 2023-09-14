Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have added a headline act to their game presentation for the upcoming season, launching a multi-layered collaboration with noted Blues musician and St. Louis-native Marquise Knox.

As part of his role as music advisor for the Blues, Knox has recorded an original song that will provide the soundtrack for the team’s featured pre-game intro video for the 2023-24 season.

With the Blues preparing to welcome 18,000 fans per night back to Enterprise Center beginning next week, the award-winning musician is set to premiere his newly-recorded team anthem live for Blues fans before the team’s regular season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Seattle Kraken.

Knox has a long history with the team and its home venue to leverage in helping the team create a unique sound around their games and special events this year. After playing in the house band for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium and taking several turns playing the AB Biergarten at Enterprise Center before Blues games, Knox kicks off his formal association with the team when he opens the music portion of the inaugural Blues & Brews season icebreaker event. The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Tickets are on-sale now for $20 each and include a complimentary Bud Light or bottled water. Country music star Chris Lane is headlining the event that will feature Blues players, coaches, and broadcasters being introduced to Blues fans on the eve of the team’s preseason home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.

To deliver an anthem that featured a modernized sound grounded in the classic blues music genre for which the Blues were named, the Blues and Knox partnered with internationally renowned music composition house 2WEI Music based in Germany to compose and produce the song that will accompany the team’s intro video. In addition to scoring blockbuster movies and globally popular video game titles, 2WEI has previously worked with other NHL teams to produce powerful, high energy audio productions for use in-arena and team-produced video content.

Hailing from a St. Louis-based musical family deeply rooted in the Blues, Knox has made the artform his way of life. He learned to play guitar from his grandmother Lillie and spent his childhood playing guitar with his uncle Clifford. That upbringing led him to become a student of the blues and its heritage.

Before recording his first album in 2007 at the age of 16 and earning a Best Debut Artist Award, Knox spent his early teenage years in St. Louis being mentored by the late great Blues legend, Grammy Award winner Henry James Townsend.

Marquise’s talents have earned him the opportunity to perform with some of America’s most revered statesmen of the blues, such as the legendary B.B. King, Sam Lay, and Michael Burks.

In addition to performing at events around St. Louis like the recent Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival, Knox has performed at dozens of festivals and toured throughout Europe.