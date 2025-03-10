Blues to celebrate Schenn's 1,000th game on March 16 vs. Anaheim

Schenn-1000-16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate captain Brayden Schenn's 1,000th NHL game milestone with a pregame ceremony prior to the March 16 game against the Anaheim Ducks (5 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The celebration will include a special video tribute, a presention of gifts from the Blues organization and a silver stick. Schenn's family will also join him on the ice for the ceremony, and the team will be wearing special jerseys commemorating the milestone in warmups.

In addition, video messages from several of Schenn's teammates will also be played throughout the night.

Brayden Schenn thanks teammates after big win in 1,000th game

“You don’t think about 1,000 games, you look back on it,” Schenn said. “You embrace the grind, embrace the ups and downs of how good this league is and how many good players there are. It’s a special league to be part of.

"I’ve always said St. Louis has been the best thing for me," he added. "I got a great opportunity, I love it here, have spent many good years here. To hit a milestone here in St. Louis, it means a lot to me."

Schenn, 33, is in his eighth season with the Blues and 16th season overall. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has recorded 274 goals and 401 assists (675 points) in the regular season. He was named the 24th captain in Blues history in 2023 and helped the team capture its first Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

A limited number of tickets for the March 16 game vs. Anaheim are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Schenn's dad gives speech, reads starting lineup

