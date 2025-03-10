Blues to celebrate Schenn's 1,000th game on March 16 vs. Anaheim

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate captain Brayden Schenn's 1,000th NHL game milestone with a pregame ceremony prior to the March 16 game against the Anaheim Ducks (5 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The celebration will include a special video tribute, a presention of gifts from the Blues organization and a silver stick. Schenn's family will also join him on the ice for the ceremony, and the team will be wearing special jerseys commemorating the milestone in warmups.

In addition, video messages from several of Schenn's teammates will also be played throughout the night.