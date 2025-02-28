Blues sign Tucker to two-year extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Tyler Tucker to a two-year contract extension worth $1.85 million ($900,000 in 2025-26, $950,000 in 2026-27).

Tucker, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

This season, the 6’1, 204-pound defenseman has posted four points (two goals, two assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Blues and 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Overall, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has totaled 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 72 career regular-season games with the Blues.