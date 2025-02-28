Blues sign Tucker to two-year extension

GettyImages-2192542622
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Tyler Tucker to a two-year contract extension worth $1.85 million ($900,000 in 2025-26, $950,000 in 2026-27).

Tucker, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

This season, the 6’1, 204-pound defenseman has posted four points (two goals, two assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Blues and 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Overall, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has totaled 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 72 career regular-season games with the Blues.

News Feed

2025 Blue Note Cup set for March 1-2

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

Kaiton returns to radio booth to call Blues-Capitals

Schenn plays in 1,000th NHL game

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Binnington, Parayko win 4 Nations Face-Off title

Bolduc recalled from Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network now available on Prime Video

Canada, U.S. to face off for 4 Nations title

Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest

Blues acquire Andonovski in trade with Penguins

Zimmerman to receive Lou Lamoriello Award

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Bolduc assigned to Springfield 

Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout