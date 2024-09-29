Blues reduce training camp roster by 14

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned 13 players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, while assigning another to their junior team.

Players assigned to Springfield are Jeremie Biakabutuka, Michael Buchinger, Will Cranley, Tanner Dickinson, Dalibor Dvorsky, Colten Ellis, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Samuel Johannesson, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Leo Loof, Anton Malmstrom, Dylan Peterson and Marcus Sylvegard.

Anton Dorion was assigned to his junior team.

