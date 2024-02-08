Blues recall Rosen from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Rosen, 30, has dressed in 44 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. His 23 assists rank second with Springfield.

Rosen also appeared in an NHL career-high 49 games with the Blues last season, recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and a team-leading plus-19 rating.

Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has collected 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 87 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Colorado, and St. Louis.