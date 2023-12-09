Blues recall McGing from Springfield

mcging_hugh_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Hugh McGing from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 25, has posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 21 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, which ranks fourth on the team.

Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 92 points (38 goals, 54 assists) in 182 career AHL games over the past four seasons with Springfield and Utica.

McGing, drafted in the fifth round (No.138 overall) by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with St. Louis last season on April 12, 2023 vs. Dallas, his only career NHL game to date.

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves stops 41, Blue Jackets top Blues to end 3-game skid
Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo

Blues acquire pick from Islanders for Bortuzzo
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Cade gets to be Blues intern for a day

Cade works as Blues intern for a day
Blues to host 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blues announce 25th Anniversary Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiatives for Dec. 12
Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Gameday Drops coming to Blues App
First goal has been big for Blues

First goal has been big for Blues
St Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 4

Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT
Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick

Dvorsky off to strong start, nets first OHL hat trick
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Parayko plays in 600th NHL game

Parayko plays in 600th NHL game
The Joint Chiropractic Named A Proud Partner Of The St. Louis Blues

The Joint Chiropractic named a proud partner of the St. Louis Blues
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
Neighbours' dad calls goal while on TV

Neighbours' dad calls goal while on TV
10 things we learned from Blues Dads' Trip

10 things we learned from Blues Dads' Trip
The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube

The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7