Blues recall McGing from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Hugh McGing from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 25, has posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 21 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, which ranks fourth on the team.

Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 92 points (38 goals, 54 assists) in 182 career AHL games over the past four seasons with Springfield and Utica.

McGing, drafted in the fifth round (No.138 overall) by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with St. Louis last season on April 12, 2023 vs. Dallas, his only career NHL game to date.