Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zack Bolduc from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bolduc will be eligible to play Tuesday when the Blues visit the Seattle Kraken for their 2024-25 regular-season opener at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and 101 ESPN radio.

Bolduc, 21, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 17 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Last season, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native dressed in 25 regular-season games for the Blues, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes. He also made 50 regular-season appearances for the Thunderbirds, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and 24 penalty minutes.