Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues present JOFA Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

By Jacob Stinson
The St. Louis Blues have had plenty of awards to recognize the team’s player of the game.

There’s been an old Carhartt cap, rubber rain boots, even a hot dog hat. In the team's most memorable season, it was a pair of game-used gloves from Blues legend Bobby Plager awarded after each win in 2018-19.

This season, the Blues are sticking to used equipment from St. Louis legends.

This time, it’s an old Keith Tkachuk helmet.

Like every other team, the Blues give out the game puck to the player of the game, but according to Captain Brayden Schenn, it often gets lost, and he wanted to do something more special.

“For us to toss around Big Walt's helmet at the end of a game, it's fueled something better than getting the game puck,” he told stlouisblues.com. “It gets guys hooting and hollering after a big win.”

The decision to ask Tkachuk for the helmet came pretty naturally.

“We’ve always talked about history and the culture of the St. Louis Blues and all of the great players that have came before us that have played,” Schenn said. “Keith Tkachuk, he was a heart-and-soul guy here for many years. He wore the Blue Note proudly.”

‘Big Walt’ spent nine seasons with the Blues. In that time, he scored 427 points and recorded the sixth-most goals in franchise history (208). Tkachuk and his family still live in St. Louis, where he works as the Blues’ Director of Recruitment.

Blues forwards Robert Thomas and Kevin Hayes asked Tkachuk to loan the old-school Jofa bucket to the team. Tkachuk wore it during the 2017 Winter Classic Alumni Game at Busch Stadium, but doesn't actually recall where he got it.

Player of the Game awards in the Blues locker room have been interesting (to say the least!)... From L-R: David Perron in the Weenie of the Game hot dog hat, Oskar Sundqvist with Bobby Plager's game-used gloves, Pavel Buchnevich with a Carhartt cap and T.J. Oshie in the rubber work boots of the game.

Thomas, who lived with the Tkachuk family as a rookie, awarded the first helmet of the season to goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 30 saves in the Blues’ Oct. 14 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.

The ethos of the award is based in the very things that made Tkachuk a great player: teamwork, competitive spirit and toughness. In his case, especially toughness.

“Not everyone’s going to play like Keith Tkachuk, we all know that,” Schenn said. “I think it’s just playing as a team and buying in, playing selfless and tough together…Some guys are going to have nights with big saves or goals or whatever that are going to get the helmet.”

It’s also just a cool helmet.

“Keith’s just a legend in this town,” Schenn said, “and we’re lucky to have his helmet in the room for the year.”