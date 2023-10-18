Blues present JOFA Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

The St. Louis Blues have had plenty of awards to recognize the team’s player of the game.

There’s been an old Carhartt cap, rubber rain boots, even a hot dog hat. In the team's most memorable season, it was a pair of game-used gloves from Blues legend Bobby Plager awarded after each win in 2018-19.

This season, the Blues are sticking to used equipment from St. Louis legends.

This time, it’s an old Keith Tkachuk helmet.

Like every other team, the Blues give out the game puck to the player of the game, but according to Captain Brayden Schenn, it often gets lost, and he wanted to do something more special.