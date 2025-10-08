Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

The Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club announced today it has partnered with the St. Louis Blues and its charitable trust, Blues for Kids, for the third year of the Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge. The 2025-26 challenge will see the Tigers play nine exhibition games against St. Louis area Mid-States teams to raise money for the fight against cancer, beginning with the historical “Clash of the Cats” game against the Oakville Tigers on Friday, October 10, at 7:45 p.m. All games will be played at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville and proceeds from the series will benefit Blues for Kids' Hockey Fights Cancer efforts.

Last season, the challenge raised over $50,000 and recognized more than 25 individuals that have been affected by cancer either through a personal battle or the loss of a loved one. This season, the challenge is seeking to raise over $100,000 to fund a cancer research grant at Siteman Cancer Center through the V Foundation.

“The response to this challenge has been incredible,” said Tigers Assistant Coach and challenge organizer, Rob Wiemers. “Our entire club and the whole hockey community, from players to coaches to parents, are so excited to be involved. Almost every team that played last year, and new teams, are playing this year including other Illinois High Schools and wanting to do more, and the Blues are ramping up promotions again for us as well.”

Friday night’s challenge opener will feature 11-year-old Tigers superfan Brody Sedlacek and his Twin Bridges Teammates leading the Tigers onto the ice and taking part in the pregame ceremony. It was just last June that Brody, after a 2-year battle with cancer, rang the bell at center ice at RP Lumber Center signaling his victory over cancer.

Hockey Fights Cancer Game Schedule (all games at RP Lumber Center)

Oct 10 - Edwardsville vs Oakville 7:45pm (Clash of the Cats)

Oct 11 - Collinsville vs Parkway Central 5:15pm

Oct 17 - Edwardsville vs Parkway West 7:45pm

Oct 24 - Edwardsville vs Desmet 7:45pm

Nov 7 - Edwardsville vs Lindbergh 8:15pm

Nov 14 - Granite City vs Kirkwood 8:15pm

Nov 21 - OFallon vs MICDS 8:15pm

Dec 5 - Edwardsville vs Clayton 8:15pm

Dec 12 - Edwardsville vs Lafayette 8:15pm

Dec 19 - Edwardsville vs Marquette 8:15pm

Jan 2 - Edwardsville vs CBC 8:15pm

Jan 9 - Edwardsville vs SLUH 8:15pm

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation, is committed to accelerating research conducted by the best scientists in the world who are working to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.