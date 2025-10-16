Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

The St. Louis Blues announced that Alexander Steen, Al Arbour and Barret Jackman will be inducted as the 2026 Class of the Blues Hall of Fame presented by First Community.

The announcement of the class was made in front of the Enterprise Center crowd during the first period of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team will officially induct the players into the Blues Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 12, during a ceremonial dinner at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club. The inductees will then be honored prior to the game when the Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes the following evening at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Tickets for the game are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Alexander Steen came to the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 24, 2008. He went on to become one of five players in franchise history to spend at least 12 seasons with the Blues and helped the team capture its first Stanley Cup in 2019. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native is one of five players in franchise history to dress in at least 90 playoff games. Overall, Steen recorded 496 points (195 goals, 301 assists) in 765 regular-season games and ranks fourth in Blues history in games played, sixth in assists and points, and 10th in goals. He also is one of five players in franchise history to dress in at least 90 playoff games. Steen currently serves in the Blues front office as the special assistant to the general manager and has been named the next general manager of the Blues beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Al Arbour, the first captain in St. Louis Blues history, was a member of the original Blues team in 1967-68 after being drafted from Toronto in the 1967 expansion draft. Arbour spent four seasons with the Blues, leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the team’s first three campaigns. The Sudbury, Ontario, native was a 1969 NHL All-Star and finished fifth in voting for the Norris Trophy that season. Arbour also served as head coach of the Blues for parts of three seasons (1970-71 to 1972-73), leading them to the NHL Semi-Finals in 1971-72.

Barret Jackman was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 17 overall, of the 1999 NHL Draft. The Trail, British Columbia, native spent 13 seasons with the Blues, sharing the most seasons played with Bernie Federko. Overall, Jackman compiled 181 points (28 goals, 153 assists) and 1,026 penalty minutes in 803 regular-season games. Jackman leads all defensemen and ranks second in franchise history overall in games played, while his 1,026 penalty minutes are fourth. In 2002-03, Jackman was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team and became the first player in franchise history to earn the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year). He is one of six defensemen in Blues history to score an overtime playoff goal, and one of only three with multiple game-winning playoff goals (Jeff Brown and Chris Pronger).

For more information on the inductees and the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.