Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

The St. Louis Blues' first Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase is a wrap as they finish their slate of games with a 1-1 record.

The prospects beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Friday night before falling to Connor Bedard - who had a hat trick in his debut - and the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday.

Forwards Mikhail Abramov, Nikita Alexandrov, Alexis Bonefon, Zach Dean and Keean Washkurak all had goals for the Blues during the two-game showcase. Goaltender Vadim Zherenko had a standout game Friday against Minnesota, allowing just one goal in the effort. Colten Ellis held the Blackhawks scoreless in his 30 minutes of game action Saturday before being relieved by Will Cranley.

With their tournament complete, the prospects will depart Minnesota and fly back to St. Louis to prepare for Training Camp, which begins next week at Centene Community Ice Center. A schedule and roster will be available soon.