Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Prospect Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

5 Blues games receive new start times

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues' first Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase is a wrap as they finish their slate of games with a 1-1 record.

The prospects beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Friday night before falling to Connor Bedard - who had a hat trick in his debut - and the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday.

Forwards Mikhail Abramov, Nikita Alexandrov, Alexis Bonefon, Zach Dean and Keean Washkurak all had goals for the Blues during the two-game showcase. Goaltender Vadim Zherenko had a standout game Friday against Minnesota, allowing just one goal in the effort. Colten Ellis held the Blackhawks scoreless in his 30 minutes of game action Saturday before being relieved by Will Cranley.

With their tournament complete, the prospects will depart Minnesota and fly back to St. Louis to prepare for Training Camp, which begins next week at Centene Community Ice Center. A schedule and roster will be available soon.

